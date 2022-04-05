Parkinson Association of Alabama Taste for a Cure

The Parkinson Association of Alabama is hosting its annual Taste For A Cure fundraiser at the Haven event venue at 2515 Sixth Ave. S. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can sample wine, beer and fare from Birmingham restaurants. The $100 ticket price includes food, wine, beer, live music, a silent auction and a wine pull drawing.

Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at parkinsonalabama.com.