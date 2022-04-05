Parkinson Association of Alabama Taste for a Cure

Haven 2525 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

The Parkinson Association of Alabama is hosting its annual Taste For A Cure fundraiser at the Haven event venue at 2515 Sixth Ave. S. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can sample wine, beer and fare from Birmingham restaurants. The $100 ticket price includes food, wine, beer, live music, a silent auction and a wine pull drawing.

Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at parkinsonalabama.com.

Info

Haven 2525 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
events
833-473-5465
Google Calendar - Parkinson Association of Alabama Taste for a Cure - 2022-04-05 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Parkinson Association of Alabama Taste for a Cure - 2022-04-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Parkinson Association of Alabama Taste for a Cure - 2022-04-05 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Parkinson Association of Alabama Taste for a Cure - 2022-04-05 17:30:00 ical