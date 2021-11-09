Parkinson's Association of Alabama Symposium

Virtual- You Choose Hoover, Alabama

The Parkinson's Association of Alabama is hosting a virtual symposium from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to discuss research, resources, updates and more about Parkinson's disease from the past year. In addition, medical professionals and individuals with Parkinson's will share their expert opinions and experiences. This is an opportunity for the community to become educated about what goes into fighting the disease.

