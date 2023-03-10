Parkinson Association of Alabama Patient Symposium

The Parkinson Association of Alabama plans to host its annual Parkinson’s Patient Symposium on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Pelham Civic Center (500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, AL 35124).

This free educational event is open to those living with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and families to bring valuable content from Parkinson’s disease experts for improving the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's throughout Alabama.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with complimentary breakfast. followed by a keynote speaker, Matthew Moore, who lives with Parkinson’s. Other general assemblies will include an update from Dr. David Standaert from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Neurology. An expert panel of movement disorder specialists also will be available to answer questions.

There also will be three breakout tracks with two sessions each. Whether you are newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s, living well with the disease, or a care partner – there are special sessions dedicated to where you are on your journey for the most relevant and impactful content. Many of these sessions include panelists who are living with Parkinson's or caring for their partners with Parkinson's. Learn more about the session details, speakers and bios at parkinsonalabama.com/symposium2023.

More than 20 exhibitors will demonstrate new medical treatment options, therapies and movement programs. Complimentary lunch will be provided, and all attendees will receive a free book at check-in, "A Parkinson’s Primer, An Indispensable Guide to Parkinson’s Disease for Patients and Their Families" by John Vine.

The event is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required. Please go to parkinsonalabama.com/symposium2023 to reserve your seat.