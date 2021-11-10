Parenting the Teenage Driver: Helping Your Child Survive a Dangerous Time | Motor vehicle crashes remain a top cause of death among teenagers. In addition, they are the leading cause of severe injuries such as spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries. Motor vehicle crashes are also a source of serious legal problems when teenagers are responsible for accidents. Many of these crashes are preventable. Psychologist Dr. Dale Wisely has provided this talk for nearly 25 years. He will provide an overview of the problems associated with teen driving and, most importantly, concrete steps parents can take to help their teenagers stay safe during this dangerous period. Free event, but please register at https://bit.ly/hooverteendriving