Page Turner Adventure's Virtual Programs

Join us as we step into the Once Upon a Time Machine and head into THE MIXED-UP FAIRYTALE featuring some of your favorite fairytale characters and a real ten-foot-tall giant!

Welcome to our VIRTUAL Summer Library Adventure!

We have a full summer of amazing content available for you with new content added each week from our good friends at PTA! Programming will include comedy story theater shows, crafts, recipes, author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.

Visit HPL Kids on Facebook and join our "Page Turner Adventures" group. This group will be active on Tuesday, June 2 @ 2 pm.

All programming will be on demand upon release.