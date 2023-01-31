Overeaters Anonymous--OA

to

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a community of people who support each other in order to recover from compulsive eating and food behaviors. We welcome everyone who feels they have a problem with food. We meet in the Support Group hall, room 103 at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit our local website https://oacentralalabama.blogspot.com

Info

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, Health & Wellness, Meeting
to
Google Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-01-31 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-01-31 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-01-31 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-01-31 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-07 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-07 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-07 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-14 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-21 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-21 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-21 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Overeaters Anonymous--OA - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 ical