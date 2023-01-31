Overeaters Anonymous--OA
to
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a community of people who support each other in order to recover from compulsive eating and food behaviors. We welcome everyone who feels they have a problem with food. We meet in the Support Group hall, room 103 at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.
For more information, visit our local website https://oacentralalabama.blogspot.com
