Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House on Jan. 28, 2024

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 1720 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS School) invites you to its Open House on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, from 2-4 p.m. Come find out why our students love us!

Our friendly student-family environment sets the stage for us to individually foster the religious, academic, and social development of every child from 3K through 8th grades in a way other schools may find challenging. During Open House, you can meet teachers and staff, tour the school, ask individual questions, and receive helpful information. 

To learn more about OLS School today or to complete an application, visit our website at olsschool.com. If you have questions about Open House or the application process, please call the school office at 205-879-3237

We are growing our children in knowledge and faith…and INVITE YOU to Experience the Difference!

