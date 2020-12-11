It's that time of year again!!!!!

it's time for Orlando's 10th Annual Tacky Christmas Sweater Party.

Orlando would like to invite you out to Barrister's Tavern in Hoover to celebrate the holiday season with friends, fun, drinks and that tacky holiday spirit.

We will be serving a full bar with a specialty cocktail.

Karaoke all night long

PLUS a Tackiest Christmas Sweater Contest.

Do not miss the event of the season!!

Party starts at 8:00pm

Must be 21 years of older with a valid id.

Must be willing to have the time of your life.

Parking lot parking is provided.