Opera Birmingham presents “Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid”
Avondale Park 4101 5th Avenue S, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, with music by Antonín Dvořák, this magical tale will transport you on a sweet journey of searching. Themes of love, courage and forgiveness are at play throughout the opera. With breathtaking melodies, this family opera will delight the young, and the young-at-heart. Come see if this daring young dreamer gets her wish!
Concerts & Live Music, events, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance