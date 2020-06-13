Online: Purl on the Plaza

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts on Zoom!

Join us on Zoom! We meet the second Saturday of each month on the  from 1 pm until 5 pm. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other needle crafts. Grab your yarn and knit, crochet or embroider with us wherever you are.

https://zoom.us/j/97548422314?pwd=ZFFSamFqUVRVMmRmUmk5UWEwSi82QT09

Meeting ID: 975 4842 2314

Password: 012543

Feel free to join our Facebook group to link to other fiber enthusiasts or visit our webpage. If you really want to expand your fiber horizons, create a free account on Ravelry and join the Purl on the Plaza group.

