Online Insatiable Readers Book Club

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Bring your own book and share your favorites.

Feed your need for nonfiction titles and bookish conversations. Register to receive a link to the online event in your email or click here on the date of the event: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86807972961?pwd=ASZCwafMDyt98dyqKPqyq3lsOb2TTR.1%20#success

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Online

