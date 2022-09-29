Online Adult ESL Classes Level 1
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Online beginner-level English classes for adults. This class meets weekly for one hour. Classes are limited to 10 participants, and participants must pick up a free class textbook from the library. Call Kim at 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. To register, visit hooverlibrary.org/esl. LOCATION: Zoom Room 3
