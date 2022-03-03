Online Adult ESL Classes

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Online version of beginner to intermediate-level English as a Second Language classes for adults. This class meets weekly for one hour. Online registration required. Classes are limited to 10 participants. Call Kim at 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Zoom Room 3

