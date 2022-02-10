Online Adult English as a Second Lanugage Classes

Beginner to intermediate-level English classes for adults. Join for an online version of the Hoover Public Library's  classes. This class meets weekly for one hour. Online registration required; classes are limited to 10 participants. Call Kim at 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. Zoom Room 3

