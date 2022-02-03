Online Adult ESL Classes
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Online beginner to intermediate-level English classes for adults. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for beginner to intermediate-level English learners. Online registration is required, and classes are limited to 10 participants. Call Kim at 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. Location: Zoom Room 3
