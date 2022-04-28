Online Adult ESL Classes
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Beginner to intermediate level English classes for adults Join us for an online version of our ESL classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for beginner to intermediate level English learners. Online registration is required and classes are limited to 10 participants. Call Kim to join the waitlist at (205) 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. Zoom Room 3
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library