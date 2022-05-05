Online Adult ESL Classes

Beginner to intermediate-level English classes for adults. Join for an online version of the Hoover Public Library's English as a Second Language classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for beginner to intermediate-level English learners. Online registration is required, and classes are limited to 10 participants. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register. Call Kim at 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Zoom Room 3