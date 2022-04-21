Online Adult ESL Classes
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Beginner to intermediate-level English classes for adults. This is the online version of the library's English as a Second Language classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for beginner to intermediate-level English learners. Online registration is required ,and classes are limited to 10 participants. RCall Kim at 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information.
