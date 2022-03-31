Online Adult ESL Classes

Beginner to intermediate level English classes for adults Join us for an online version of our ESL classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for beginner to intermediate level English learners. Online registration is required and classes are limited to 10 participants. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. on January 3, 2022. Call Kim at (205) 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. LOCATION: Zoom Room 3