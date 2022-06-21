No One is For Sale: Human Trafficking Awareness Panel
to
Junior League of Birmingham 2212 20th Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama
In advance of the World Games, GirlSpring and partners from the Wellhouse, CHIPS, U.S Dept. of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office seek to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking. Partners have different areas of expertise related to this difficult subject. Material will be appropriate for girls middle school age and up.
Info
Junior League of Birmingham 2212 20th Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers, events