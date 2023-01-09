OLLI @ UA Greater Birmingham

The University of Alabama’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) announces the upcoming Spring 2023 Open House events dates.

OLLI at UA is 1 of 125 Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes, a network that spans all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Each OLLI is a part of a college or university and is funded in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation. Known as an active community of older adults who love to learn and explore the world around them, OLLI at UA membership numbers have grown over the years by the organization consistently offering 100+ in-person and online courses, field trips, social events, and open-to-the-public programs each semester. Restored to pre-Covid membership numbers and volunteer leadership, the nearly 1,000 OLLI at UA members span beyond Tuscaloosa into Greater Birmingham and Gadsden chapter locations.

Learn more about OLLI at UA by attending an upcoming Spring Open House registration event:

OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham – Monday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Riverchase United Methodist Church, Hoover, AL). Special Guests: John Archibald and Barnett Wright.

Registration for Spring 2023 courses opens Monday, December 12. For more information about becoming a member of OLLI at UA, call 205-348-6482 or visit www.olli.ua.edu