OLLI Summer Showcase
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama
OLLI of Greater Birmingham summer semester Showcase kicks off the new semester. Learn about the interesting and fun courses, field trips, and other events for senior adults. Kyle Bass and Friends from the Homewood Theater will entertain. Riverchase Room, lower level of Carl Raines Road. Free.
Education & Learning, events