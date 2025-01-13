OLLI Spring 2025 Showcase

The Greater Birmingham Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites 55+ seniors to the OLLI Spring 2025 Semester Showcase Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Riverchase United Methodist Church. OLLI provides lectures/classes on a wide range of topics like gardening, history, health, etc. OLLI also offers social events and travel opportunities. This is a free event. Lunch will be provided. There will be a special presentation by former Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield; his talk is entitled "Tricks, Trends of Alabama Economic Development." For more information about OLLI call 205-348-6482 or visit olli.ua.edu.