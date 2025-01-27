OLLI Free Presentation by Rev. Tony Johnson

The Birmingham chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is providing a free presentation by guest speaker. Rev. Tony Johnson, senior pastor of Riverchase United Methodist Church. The title of his presentation is "Demystifying Death: A Fresh Perspective on a Taboo Subject." His presentation will consist of two separate parts. The first part is on Jan. 27, and the final part is on Feb. 3, 2025. Both are 1-2:30 p.m. at Riverchase United Methodist Church. For more information on OLLI@UA call 205-348-6482 or visit olli.ua.edu.