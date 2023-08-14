OLLI Fall Showcase

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama

OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Showcase will highlight the upcoming semester interesting and fun learning opportunities for adults 50 and better. Be entertained as a Revolutionary War soldier, reenacted by Dr. Richard Rhone, reminisces on his experiences with Generals Washington and Lafayette. Dr. Rhone's immersive storytelling provides a unique perspective on the trials and triumphs of those who fought for independence. Free admission.

205-348-6482
