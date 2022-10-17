Now Showing: Practical Magic (1998)
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Free monthly screenings of popular films. In coordination with the Monday-Night October film series, All of Them Witches, Now Showing will feature 90's favorite Practical Magic (1998, PG-13, 1h 44m). Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love. LOCATION: The Library Theatre
