Now Showing: Just Mercy
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Spend your Monday at the Movies with a free screening of Just Mercy. In Just Mercy (2019, PG-13, 137 min), world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner in Alabama. Free admission and refreshments! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: The Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library