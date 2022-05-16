Now Showing: Jungle Cruise

Join for a free screening of Disney's "Jungle Cruise." In the movie (2021, PG-13, 127 minutes), Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wise-cracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Theatre