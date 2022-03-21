Now Showing: Downton Abbey
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join us for a free screening of Downton Abbey. Catch up on the goings on of the Crawley family as they prepare for a visit from King George V in Downton Abbey (2019, PG, 122 min.) Free admission and refreshments! For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Theatre Level
