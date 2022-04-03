NovelTea - The Invisible life of Addie LaRue

Sunday afternoon book group for adults. A Life No One Will Remember. A Story You Will Never Forget. France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever-and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name. Register to attend online or in-person. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Zoom Room 2