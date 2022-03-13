NovelTea - Fresh Water for Flowers

Sunday afternoon book group for adults. Fresh Water for Flowers By Valérie Perrin Violette Toussaint is the caretaker at a cemetery in a small town in Bourgogne. Her life is lived to the predictable rhythms of the often funny, always moving confidences that casual mourners, regular visitors, and sundry colleagues share with her. Violette's routine is disrupted one day by the arrival of Julien Sole--local police chief--who has come to scatter the ashes of his recently deceased mother on the gravesite of a complete stranger. It soon becomes clear that Julien's inexplicable gesture is intertwined with Violette's own complicated past. Register to attend in person or online. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Zoom Room 2