NovelTea - Born a Crime

The memoir of one man’s coming-of-age, set during the twilight of apartheid and the tumultuous days of freedom that followed. Trevor Noah’s unlikely path from apartheid South Africa to the desk of The Daily Show began with a criminal act: his birth. "Born a Crime" is the story of a mischievous young boy who grows into a restless young man as he struggles to find himself in a world where he was never supposed to exist. It is also the story of that young man’s relationship with his fearless, rebellious, and fervently religious mother — his teammate, a woman determined to save her son from the cycle of poverty, violence and abuse that would ultimately threaten her own life. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register online or to attend in person. Call 205-444-7800 for more information. Locations: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Zoom Room 2 Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Zoom Room 2