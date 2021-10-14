How a Nice Old Guy Became a Certified Personal Trainer

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Ed McGuirk, a certified personal trainer, strength and conditioning coach, and passionate force for helping senior citizens reach their physical goals. There's a reason, aside from his fitness resume, McGuirk will be 81 this November. His story is a testament that it is more important for seniors to be involved in exercise programs than at any other age. "As we age, our metabolism slows down, bones become more delicate, balance isn't as accurate, and a lot of other health problems and injuries become a part of who we are." Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for a complete list of classes.