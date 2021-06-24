OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Netherlands: A Country Below Sea Level Where the Past Meets the Future with James Lowery. The Netherlands has dealt with water control and removal since the 1200s. At the same time, it depends on waterways for living, commerce and travel. It is a combination of old, new, past, future, rural and urban, and teaches many things the United States can learn. Free, but pre-registration is required to receive link to Zoom session. Call 205-348-6482 to register; see olli.ua.edu for more information.