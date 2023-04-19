NerdTalk: Keeping Up with the Cryptids

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Tune in for a conversation about cryptids!

/cryp·to·zo·ol·o·gy: (noun) the search for and study of animals whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated, such as the Loch Ness monster and the yeti.

Tune in for a conversation all about cryptids! We'll discuss a variety of cryptids from local lore to international legends. The only question is... Do you believe?

Check back closer to the date of the event for a link to the online program.

205-444-7800
