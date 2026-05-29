Nature Trivia Night

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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Curious about how nature and pop culture relate to one another? Bring your friends and join naturalist Henry Hershey for an evening in Rushton Garden to play trivia, enjoy complimentary drinks, and learn something new. Novices to experts are welcome to compete for a chance to win a prize.

Members: $15 | Nonmembers: $20

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
2054143950
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