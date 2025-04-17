Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries

This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

The live show – perfect for the whole family — is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!

The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.

Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time.

Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again.

