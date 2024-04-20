Mutt Strut 2024

Get ready to put on your boogie shoes and join Hand in Paw for Mutt Strut, the grooviest dog-friendly 5k and fun run happening on April 20th at Homewood Central Park!

This year, we're turning up the disco vibes, so get your bell-bottoms, sequins, and furry companions ready for a groovy time. Whether you're a runner, walker, or just here for the furry fun, everyone's welcome to come boogie and support the healing power of Animal-Assisted Therapy.

Mutt Strut will be a pawsome morning filled with funky beats, dazzling disco outfits, and wagging tails as we come together to raise funds for the incredible work of Hand in Paw. Runners and walkers of all skill levels, dogs on leashes, and kids of all ages are encouraged to participate in this non-chipped race! Strollers are allowed on the race course. So, lace up your sneakers, leash up your furry friends, and let's strut our stuff for Hand in Paw. Register today and let the disco fever begin!