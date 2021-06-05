Mustang Stampede and All Ford Car Show at Stivers Ford to Benefit The Animal League of Birmingham

Bring yourself or the whole family out to Stivers Ford on Saturday, June 5, for the Mustang Stampede & All Ford Show benefiting The Animal League of Birmingham. There will be a variety of shiny cars to admire, along with food and cool treats to beat the heat. Vote for the “Pupper’s Choice,” also known as the People’s Choice. There will be winners in a variety of other categories, too. Door prizes and many surprises for attendees. Registered participants will receive a swag bag of goodies. $15 to register a vehicle; spectators are admitted free.

The Animal League of Birmingham is an all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit that raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and surrounding areas. For more information, viisit theanimalleagueofbirmingham.com

The Magic City Mustang Club is open to members who drive Mustangs or any Mustang lover.

Stivers Ford at 1922 Second Ave. S. in Birmingham

Registration 8-11a.m. Show hours 8 a.m.-2 p.m.