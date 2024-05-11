Motherwalk 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

Please join us on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Homewood Central Park for the 21st annual Motherwalk 5K & Fun Run. Held in memory of Norma Livingston and the many women lost each year to ovarian cancer, Motherwalk is held to celebrate survivors, encourage woman in their fight, remember women who have lost their battle, and raise awareness about the silent signs and symptoms of the disease. Event will have kids zone, color run, vendors, live dove release, memory mile, and much, much more. For more information or to register: www.cureovariancancer.org