Morgan Leese

Once a midwesterner, Sam Salem is an LA-based comedian known best for fitting in with the youth (read: making up Gen Z slang for his students). When Sam isn’t headlining at clubs and theaters throughout the U.S., he’s creating online videos featuring his uniquely laidback comedic voice, reaching more than 100 million views across platforms. As a result, his comedy has been featured on EllenTV, iHeartRadio, and in national commentary on SportsCenter. Perhaps his most impressive feat, Sam faces his toughest audience when he’s not on stage: high school classrooms.