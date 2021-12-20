Monday at the Movies
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Spend your Monday at the Movies with a free screening of Emma. In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Join us for the most recent film adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma (2020, PG, 124 min).
LOCATION: The Library Theatre Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library