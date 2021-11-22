Monday at the Movies
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Spend your Monday at the Movies with a free screening of "Soul."
After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife in Disney/Pixar's latest, "Soul." (2020, PG, 100 minutes)
Two showings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Free admission and Refreshments!
Location: Hoover Library Theatre
