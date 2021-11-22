Spend your Monday at the Movies with a free screening of "Soul."

After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife in Disney/Pixar's latest, "Soul." (2020, PG, 100 minutes)

Two showings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Free admission and Refreshments!

Location: Hoover Library Theatre