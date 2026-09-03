Moms of Estranged Adult Children Group

Mothers of Estranged Adult Children- Bible Study Group

You carried them. Prayed for them. Loved them. Sacrificed for them. And now… they no longer speak to you. Few heartbreaks compare to the pain of an estranged adult child. The silence can feel unbearable. Questions replay endlessly in a mother’s mind: What happened? Did I fail? Will my child ever come back?

Join us on Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11 starting September 24. Author Denise George will be present to lead this group through her Bible Study, Waiting in The Meantime. In this deeply compassionate 8-week Bible study journey, Denise will walk beside hurting mothers with honesty, Biblical truth, and gentle encouragement for the long road of estrangement. This study will offer far more than advice. It provides a place to grieve, heal, pray, reflect, and rediscover hope while living in the painful uncertainty of “the meantime.”

Register with this link: https://my.hunterstreet.org/OnlineReg/7456

Help us get the word out. Please invite anyone you know with this type of relationship to join us. This group is for the community too. Come if you know someone who is walking through this to understand how to better relate to them.

Books will be available in the Hunter Street HomeFront Bookstore or from Amazon.