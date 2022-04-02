Microsoft Office: Business Skills

Class covers useful features of Microsoft Word and Excel, with a focus on business-related applications. This class is designed to introduce users to some useful features of Microsoft Word and Excel, with a focus on business-related applications. Topics will include creating letterheads, user-completed forms, and bookmarks in Word; using VLOOKUP; and creating mail merge documents using Word and Excel. Previous experience with Word and Excel is recommended. The class is free of charge. Registration opens March 18, 2022. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center