Microsoft Office: Business Skills

This class is designed to introduce users to some useful features of Microsoft Word and Excel, with a focus on business-related applications. Topics will include creating letterheads, user-completed forms, and bookmarks in Word; using VLOOKUP; and creating mail merge documents using Word and Excel. Previous experience with Word and Excel is recommended. The class is free of charge. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center