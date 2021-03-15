Mental Health Monday Queer and Black in the South: Two Young Artists Creatively Communicating Truth

In this month’s Virtual Mental Health Monday, we will hear from Devin Ty Franklin and David H. Parker, co-creators of The Queer Code podcast and theater students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Devin and David will bring to the table their experiences as Black Queer college students in the South who are committed to and passionate about their artistry. They will share what they’ve gleaned on their mental health journeys during our current unprecedented circumstances in hopes that others may identify with them and begin to un-learn some of the things the world has conditioned us to feel and think. http://thequeercode.buzzsprout.com/

About the Speakers // Devin Ty Franklin is a junior musical theater major at UAB. Cascading from UAB’s virtual theater project, DISCONNECT, in which Franklin performed, choreographed and wrote original music for, they will be collaborating with BBRTC (Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company) as a recent grant recipient and Winter Artistic Fellow. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter @devintyfranklin for more updates!

David H. Parker is a senior Theatre major at UAB graduating in the spring of 2021. Coming off the heels of UAB’s virtual theater project, DISCONNECT, which Parker co-directed with Professor Roy Lightner, they will seek their MFA in directing in the fall of 2021 at an accredited university. “[T]o create an honest picture of what our country really is: to me, that is the embodiment of intersectionality.” http://davidhparker.co/

FREE // Must Virtually Register