MEND: Our Garments Deserve a Second Chance

Join Bib & Tucker Sew-Op as we learn tips and tricks to mending our clothes. Registration required. There's no better time than now to learn mending methods that will keep our favorite garments from ending up in the landfill. Save money and time by keeping your clothes in tip-top shape! Bib & Tucker Sew- Op's mission is to cultivate sewing skills - passing on empowerment and money-saving skills to a new generation. Register now so you can join their mission! If you have specific clothing items that need mending, send pictures of your items to hvholds@hooverlibrary.org with "MEND" in the subject line. The teachers will review your submissions and select six items to be included in their demonstration. Registration is required. Sign up online or by calling 205-444-7820, beginning March 1. The first ten to register will receive a free mending kit from Bib & Tucker Sewing Co-op! LOCATION: Youth Program Room