Meeting Fear of the Unknown: Traveling Solo in a Teardrop Camper
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
More like storytelling and entertainment than a lecture, psychologist Dehryl Mason describes the challenges and highlights of a six-month journey in her camper. Join us as she provides inspiration and life lessons for stepping into inner yearnings.
