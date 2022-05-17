Medicare Fraud Summit & Lunch

As part of Older Americans Month, join United Way's Area Agency on Aging and its Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), in partnership with Leadership Hoover, for a free lunch and learn.

For more information, visit uwaaa.org/smp

Register by May 13th by calling 1-800-AGE-LINE

A panel of experts will explain the warning signs of, and answer questions about, fraud and financial abuse, how to avoid getting scammed and what to do if you're a victim. Speakers include specialists in Medicare, financial services, law enforcement, elder law, long-term care and the Alabama Securities Commission.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17th

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive Hoover, AL 35216

